Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and pleasant through end of the week

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and nice through Friday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and nice through Friday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and nice through Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is in for a beautiful afternoon on Wednesday, with sunny skies and a cool wind off of the lake.

CBS

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, but staying in the 60s lakeside.

CBS

Clear skies and cool Wednesday night with lows in the mid 50s.

CBS

Another sunny day is expected Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s, but staying in the mid to upper 60s lakeside.

CBS

Mostly sunny and a bit milder for Friday. Highs will be near 80 degrees, but staying in the 70s near the lake.

CBS

Rain chances return this weekend. Mainly dry for most of Saturday, then showers increase late in the day.

CBS

The best chance for showers will be Saturday evening through Sunday. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s on Saturday, then much cooler in the upper 60s for Sunday.

CBS