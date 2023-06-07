Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and pleasant through end of the week

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and nice through Friday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and nice through Friday 02:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is in for a beautiful afternoon on Wednesday, with sunny skies and a cool wind off of the lake. 

4-panel-daypart-afternoon-and-evening-1.png
CBS

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, but staying in the 60s lakeside.

lows-tonight-adi-22.png
CBS

Clear skies and cool Wednesday night with lows in the mid 50s.

highs-tomorrow-adi-21.png
CBS

Another sunny day is expected Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s, but staying in the mid to upper 60s lakeside.

fri.png
CBS

Mostly sunny and a bit milder for Friday. Highs will be near 80 degrees, but staying in the 70s near the lake.

sat.png
CBS

Rain chances return this weekend. Mainly dry for most of Saturday, then showers increase late in the day. 

sunday-2.png
CBS

The best chance for showers will be Saturday evening through Sunday. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s on Saturday, then much cooler in the upper 60s for Sunday.

7-day-forecast-pm-2.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 11:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.