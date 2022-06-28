Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front across Wisconsin may spread high clouds our way rest of Tuesday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, as the clouds drift southward Tuesday night, it runs into our dry air mass.
Only a stray shower chance overnight, but not at all impressed.
There will be a warming trend for the next couple of days, with Thursday topping out in the low to mid 90s. A cold front Friday may scatter storms.
Expect seasonable temperatures for the July 4th holiday weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Possible stray shower. Low 67.
WEDNESDAY: Full sun. High 86. Cooler lakeside.
THURSDAY: Sunny and hot just about everywhere. High 93.
