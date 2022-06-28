Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny Primary Day
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny Primary Day 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front across Wisconsin may spread high clouds our way rest of Tuesday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, as the clouds drift southward Tuesday night, it runs into our dry air mass. 

Only a stray shower chance overnight, but not at all impressed.

There will be a warming trend for the next couple of days, with Thursday topping out in the low to mid 90s. A cold front Friday may scatter storms. 

Expect seasonable temperatures for the July 4th holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Possible stray shower. Low 67.

WEDNESDAY: Full sun. High 86. Cooler lakeside.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot just about everywhere. High 93.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 1:57 PM

