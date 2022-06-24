Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered storms Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered storms arrive in two rounds Saturday with the first in the morning through early afternoon. 

Depending on how much clearing takes place later in the day will play a part in how much instability develops for the second round at night. Round two arrives after dark as showers and storms form along the cold front as it moves through our area. 

Storm Prediction Center has our area under a "Marginal" risk (level 1) for severe storms.

Once the front passes, we are left with less humidity and a gusty, northwest wind flow for Sunday.

TONIGHT: CLEAR & MILD. LOW 70.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 89.

SUNDAY: BREEZY & LESS HUMID. HIGH 82.

