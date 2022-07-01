Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers, storms possible through afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cluster of showers and thunderstorms is tracking east and running along and south of I-80. This activity will fester until about 4 p.m. before moving east.
Hail and damaging wind threat with the strongest cells, mainly south of the Kankakee River Valley.
TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. PATCHY FOG. LOW 66.
SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 85. COOLER LAKESIDE.
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 86. COOLER LAKESIDE.
JULY 4TH: BUILDING CLOUDS. PM STORMS. HIGH 88.
