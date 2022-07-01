Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers, storms possible through afternoon

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cluster of showers and thunderstorms is tracking east and running along and south of I-80. This activity will fester until about 4 p.m. before moving east. 

futurecast-with-weather-4km-adi.png
CBS 2

Hail and damaging wind threat with the strongest cells, mainly south of the Kankakee River Valley. 

bar-graph-next-12-hours-2.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. PATCHY FOG. LOW 66.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 85. COOLER LAKESIDE.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 86. COOLER LAKESIDE.

JULY 4TH: BUILDING CLOUDS. PM STORMS. HIGH 88. 

3-day-weekend-forecast-left-7.png
CBS 2
7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-13.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 1:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.