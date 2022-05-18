Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Morning showers are on the way.

Rain is expected Wednesday afternoon and will likely clear by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and low 60s along the lake.

Cool and rainy in spots this morning. Rain chance is best early in the day before drying out @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/OEwIdE5w3j — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) May 18, 2022

A Breezy and much warmer is ahead on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon.

Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s with storm chances at night.