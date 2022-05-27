Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain moves out, heat coming in time for Memorial Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finally low pressure slowly moves away this evening and we dry out.
Some patchy fog is possible in the morning on Saturday.
Big time heat for the holiday weekend.
TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. PATCHY FOG. LOW 50.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 77.
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 86.
MEMORIAL DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 90.
