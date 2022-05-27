Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain moves out, heat coming in time for Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finally low pressure slowly moves away this evening and we dry out.

Some patchy fog is possible in the morning on Saturday.

Big time heat for the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. PATCHY FOG. LOW 50.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 77.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 86.

MEMORIAL DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 90.

