Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain moves out, heat coming in time for Memorial Day

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finally low pressure slowly moves away this evening and we dry out. 

lows-tonight-adi-17.png
CBS

Some patchy fog is possible in the morning on Saturday. 

bar-graph-next-12-hours-6.png
CBS

Big time heat for the holiday weekend.

weekend-forecast-4.png
CBS

TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. PATCHY FOG. LOW 50.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 77.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 86.

MEMORIAL DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 90.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-17.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 27, 2022 / 2:09 PM

