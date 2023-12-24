Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on Christmas Day

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain coming for Christmas Day
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain coming for Christmas Day 03:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain returns on Christmas Day as temperatures stay warm.

christmas-forecast-12-24-23.png
CBS 2

The overnight low Sunday night into Monday is 24, with mostly cloudy conditions. The rain begins Christmas morning.

The high is 56 for Christmas Day.

highs-tomorrow-12-24-23.png
CBS 2

After Christmas, temperatures cool through the week.

We're back to normal temperatures in the 30s by New Year's Eve.

7-day-12-24-23.png
CBS 2

Showers stay in the forecast through Thursday, with a little wintry mix possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 6:38 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.