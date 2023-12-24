Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on Christmas Day

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain coming for Christmas Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain returns on Christmas Day as temperatures stay warm.

The overnight low Sunday night into Monday is 24, with mostly cloudy conditions. The rain begins Christmas morning.

The high is 56 for Christmas Day.

After Christmas, temperatures cool through the week.

We're back to normal temperatures in the 30s by New Year's Eve.

Showers stay in the forecast through Thursday, with a little wintry mix possible Wednesday and Thursday.