CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy day is ahead.

Rain chances ramp up through the morning commute and will last through much of the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms.

Wide range of temps today... feeling like spring for some but not for all @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/IICZ3LTXNC — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) April 22, 2022

Wind ramps up Saturday as temps climb into the lower 80s.

The weekend ends with more rain for Sunday.