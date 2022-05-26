Chicago First Alert Weather: More shower chances Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storm chances decreased late Wednesday evening, but scattered showers will remain possible through the overnight.

Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Shower chances return for Thursday – with rain in the morning, then a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Look for scattered showers and cooler temperatures for Friday with highs in the low 60s.

It will be drying out and warming up for the holiday weekend: Highs will be in the mid-70s on Saturday, mid-80s on Sunday, then near 90 degrees on Memorial Day Monday.

Highs will be in the low 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

