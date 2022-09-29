Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: More cool temperatures tonight

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear skies and cool tonight. Lows in the mid 40s in Chicago, but mid to upper 30s in the far western suburbs where frost is possible.

Sunny skies for Friday with a wind off the lake. Temperatures will range from low 60s near the lake, to low 70s for areas southwest of Chicago.

Sunny and breezy for Saturday with highs near 70 degrees. Breezy and mostly sunny for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. High waves with a rip current risk will be possible this weekend at Lake Michigan Beaches.

Upper 60s Monday through Wednesday, with cooler temperatures by late next workweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 46°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 68°

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 69°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 4:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

