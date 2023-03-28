Chicago First Alert Weather: Midweek snow showers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be mostly clear Monday night with a low of 30.
A cloudy start is in store Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes overhead.
Some breaks in the cloud deck expected in the afternoon. The high for Tuesday is 50.
Snow showers will accompany a cold frontal passage on Wednesday. Amounts will be minimal, but it will be a chilly day with highs in the 30s.
Milder air moves in for Thursday and Friday ahead of the next system. Late-day showers develop Thursday with a high chance for rain on Friday as showers and storms roll through.
Once the front passes, temps crash on Saturday with chilly wind.
