Chicago First Alert Weather: Midweek snow showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be mostly clear Monday night with a low of 30.

A cloudy start is in store Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes overhead.

Some breaks in the cloud deck expected in the afternoon. The high for Tuesday is 50.

Snow showers will accompany a cold frontal passage on Wednesday. Amounts will be minimal, but it will be a chilly day with highs in the 30s.

Milder air moves in for Thursday and Friday ahead of the next system. Late-day showers develop Thursday with a high chance for rain on Friday as showers and storms roll through.

Once the front passes, temps crash on Saturday with chilly wind.

