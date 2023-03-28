Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Midweek snow showers

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be mostly clear Monday night with a low of 30.

A cloudy start is in store Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes overhead.

Some breaks in the cloud deck expected in the afternoon. The high for Tuesday is 50.

Snow showers will accompany a cold frontal passage on Wednesday. Amounts will be minimal, but it will be a chilly day with highs in the 30s.

Milder air moves in for Thursday and Friday ahead of the next system. Late-day showers develop Thursday with a high chance for rain on Friday as showers and storms roll through.

Once the front passes, temps crash on Saturday with chilly wind.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 9:13 PM

