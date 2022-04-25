Chicago First Alert Weather: Freezing temperatures for some areas overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures for parts of the Chicago area could fall into the upper 20s overnight, prompting a freeze warning for areas away from the city.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from midnight Monday night through 7 a.m. Tuesday for Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago counties.
Lows in those areas are expected to fall into the upper 20s, allowing for a widespread freeze.
Temperatures in the city will hold in the mid 30s.
Cloudy skies are expected to clear through the night.
TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. CHILLY. LOW 34.
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & COOL. HIGH 52.
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH ONLY 47.
