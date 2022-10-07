Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning for areas north and west of Chicago

By Albert Ramon

Chicago First Alert Weather: Very cold with showers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Very cold with showers 02:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas north and west of Chicago, including for Waukegan, Aurora, McHenry, DeKalb and Ottawa. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a Frost Advisory is in effect for northern and southern Cook County, DuPage, Will and Kankakee County. Most of Northwest Indiana is also included in the Frost Advisory.

Clear skies and cold tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s in Chicago, but in the upper 20s and low 30s in the suburbs.

Sunny skies and breezy for Saturday. Highs will be cool in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday morning will be in the low 40s for the Chicago Marathon. Mostly clear skies in the morning on Sunday, then partly cloudy and milder in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Warming temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Showers and low 70s for Wednesday, then cooling down Thursday and Friday of next week. 

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Low 37°

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 58°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. High 67°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 4:57 PM

