Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers, storms to be followed by quiet conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers and storms are in store for Saturday evening in the Chicago area, but they will be followed by quiet conditions.

The severe threat is low, but not zero. Expect stormed between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 77 degrees.

There is a very pleasant week ahead with temperatures near or slightly below normal. More sunshine is in store as the week progresses.