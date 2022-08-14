Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers, storms to be followed by quiet conditions

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers, storms to be followed by quiet conditions
Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers, storms to be followed by quiet conditions 03:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers and storms are in store for Saturday evening in the Chicago area, but they will be followed by quiet conditions. 

The severe threat is low, but not zero. Expect stormed between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m.

next-24-hours-graph-5.png
spc-1.png

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 77 degrees. 

There is a very pleasant week ahead with temperatures near or slightly below normal. More sunshine is in store as the week progresses. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-11.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 8:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.