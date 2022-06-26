Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry and sunny, high of 80

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the better half of the weekend!

After the cold front came through yesterday, we're looking at dry and sunnier conditions today. Expect a high around 80.

A quiet Sunday night with clear skies.

Monday brings a high that'll be 5 degrees below the norm with sunny skies.

Stats

Normal High- 83

Saturday's High- 77

Today- 80

Sunrise- 5:18am

Forecast

Today- Becoming sunny and breezy, with a high of 80.

Tonight- Clear and a low of 62.

Monday- Sunny, 78.

Warming to 90 by Thursday.

Astronomical Note

Through June, shortly before sunrise, you can see all 5 planets visible to the unaided eye...in order! Mercury is closest to the eastern horizon, then Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. Earth makes 6! OK, call me a geek! Graphic attached is from EarthSky.org

