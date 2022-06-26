Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry and sunny, high of 80
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the better half of the weekend!
After the cold front came through yesterday, we're looking at dry and sunnier conditions today. Expect a high around 80.
A quiet Sunday night with clear skies.
Monday brings a high that'll be 5 degrees below the norm with sunny skies.
Stats
Normal High- 83
Saturday's High- 77
Today- 80
Sunrise- 5:18am
Forecast
Today- Becoming sunny and breezy, with a high of 80.
Tonight- Clear and a low of 62.
Monday- Sunny, 78.
Warming to 90 by Thursday.
Astronomical Note
Through June, shortly before sunrise, you can see all 5 planets visible to the unaided eye...in order! Mercury is closest to the eastern horizon, then Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. Earth makes 6! OK, call me a geek! Graphic attached is from EarthSky.org
for more features.