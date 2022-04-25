Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures

Watch CBS News

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- This week overall will have a much cooler feel with below average temperatures. 

A cloudy and cooler day is ahead Monday with temperatures in the lower 50s with chilly northwest breezes.   

A Freeze Warning has been posted for portions of north central and northeast Illinois from midnight Monday night to 7 a.m. Tuesday.  

Temperatures stay in the 50s Tuesday. 

The end of the week brings warmer temperatures. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

