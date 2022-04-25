Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS)-- This week overall will have a much cooler feel with below average temperatures.
A cloudy and cooler day is ahead Monday with temperatures in the lower 50s with chilly northwest breezes.
A Freeze Warning has been posted for portions of north central and northeast Illinois from midnight Monday night to 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures stay in the 50s Tuesday.
The end of the week brings warmer temperatures.
