Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS)-- This week overall will have a much cooler feel with below average temperatures.

A cloudy and cooler day is ahead Monday with temperatures in the lower 50s with chilly northwest breezes.

Temps going the WRONG direction this week. Highs in the 40s by Wednesday! That's ~15° colder than average for late April @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/801W0u06Rr — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) April 25, 2022

A Freeze Warning has been posted for portions of north central and northeast Illinois from midnight Monday night to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures stay in the 50s Tuesday.

The end of the week brings warmer temperatures.