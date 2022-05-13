Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures this weekend, showers and storms possible

By Albert Ramon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening, but mainly for locations west of our area. 

fri-evening-shower.png
Isolated storms are possible in DeKalb and La Salle County, but just a spotty shower chance for Chicago.

lows-tonight-adi-12.png
Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky overnight.

3-day-7.png
A few showers and storms are possible for Saturday. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon, but the chances remain small at this time. 

sat-pm-storm-chance.png
Highs will be in the low 80s inland, but only in the 60s and 70s near the lake due to a northeast wind in the afternoon.

next-week.png
Scattered showers and cooler for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

7-day-14.png
Cooler next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Shower chances for Wednesday, but mainly dry for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Low 66°

SATURDAY: A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 84°, cooler near the lake in the 60s and 70s.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance for showers. High 70°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 4:50 PM

