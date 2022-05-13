Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures this weekend, showers and storms possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening, but mainly for locations west of our area.

Isolated storms are possible in DeKalb and La Salle County, but just a spotty shower chance for Chicago.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky overnight.

A few showers and storms are possible for Saturday. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon, but the chances remain small at this time.

Highs will be in the low 80s inland, but only in the 60s and 70s near the lake due to a northeast wind in the afternoon.

Scattered showers and cooler for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Cooler next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Shower chances for Wednesday, but mainly dry for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Low 66°

SATURDAY: A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 84°, cooler near the lake in the 60s and 70s.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance for showers. High 70°