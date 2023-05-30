Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler by the lake

Chicago First Alert Weather: Another warm and sunny day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s, but staying in the mid to upper 70s along the lakeshore.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be partly cloudy and warm tonight with lows only in the mid to upper 60s.

There's a chance for showers and storms for Wednesday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be between noon and 6:00 p.m.

This activity is expected to be scattered in nature, producing some lightning and isolated downpours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s in most locations.

An isolated shower is possible on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mainly dry, partly cloudy and warm for Friday and this weekend, with highs in the mid 80s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 87°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Low 66°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. High 87°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or storm. High 87°

