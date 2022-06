CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cooler day is ahead.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the upper 60s with rain moving in late morning. Showers are expected to last through the afternoon.

Dry now but rain returns later in the morning as temps rise through the 50s into the 60s @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/itCY1Pi0hC — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 8, 2022

Temperatures climb to the low 70s by Thursday.

Rain returns Friday and then clears for a sunny weekend.