Chicago First Alert Weather: Turning cloudy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The low for Wednesday night is 24 with mostly clear and chilly conditions.

Clouds increase throughout the day Thursday with a few light rain showers near the Wisconsin state line later in the afternoon.

A breezy southeast flow will keep the North Shore cooler.

It will be mostly cloudy and cool for the first pitch in the Cubs home opener Thursday. A small shower chance persists after 4 p.m. – mainly to the north.

The high for Thursday is 53.

It will be warmer Friday with a storm threat. The storm Prediction Center has Chicago at a level 2 on a scale of 1 to 5.

Along and west of I-39, the risk is higher – level 3.

Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible Friday afternoon through the evening.

The high for Friday is 65.

Once the cold front passes, temperatures drop a good 20 degrees for Saturday with chilly rain and snow showers.

