Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Turning cloudy Thursday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The low for Wednesday night is 24 with mostly clear and chilly conditions.

Clouds increase throughout the day Thursday with a few light rain showers near the Wisconsin state line later in the afternoon.

A breezy southeast flow will keep the North Shore cooler.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-15.png
CBS 2

It will be mostly cloudy and cool for the first pitch in the Cubs home opener Thursday. A small shower chance persists after 4 p.m. – mainly to the north.

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds-1.png
CBS 2

The high for Thursday is 53.

It will be warmer Friday with a storm threat. The storm Prediction Center has Chicago at a level 2 on a scale of 1 to 5.

cbsn-2022-5.png
CBS 2

Along and west of I-39, the risk is higher – level 3.

1-day-stats-3.png
CBS 2

Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible Friday afternoon through the evening.

next-24-to-48-hours-graph-2.png
CBS 2

The high for Friday is 65.

Once the cold front passes, temperatures drop a good 20 degrees for Saturday with chilly rain and snow showers.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-33.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 9:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.