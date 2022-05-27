Chicago First Alert Weather: Clearing skies by evening, lows in the 50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear this evening, with temperatures in the 50s for much of the night. Patchy areas of fog will be possible, especially for areas near the lake.

Mostly sunny and breezy for Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures in the low 70s for lakeside locations. An isolated shower or storm is possible for Saturday evening, otherwise expect an evening in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Mostly sunny and breezy for Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. Even warmer for Memorial Day Monday with highs in the low 90s. Low 90s continue Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity levels will increase this holiday weekend through Tuesday, thanks to a breezy south wind.

Thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday evening through Wednesday, as a front moves into the area. A few storms could be strong.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies this evening, then patchy areas of fog overnight. Low 50°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 77°, but low 70s near the lakeshore.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86°

