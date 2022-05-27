Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clearing skies by evening, lows in the 50

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies by evening
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies by evening 02:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear this evening, with temperatures in the 50s for much of the night. Patchy areas of fog will be possible, especially for areas near the lake.

lows-tonight-adi-7.png
CBS 2

Mostly sunny and breezy for Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures in the low 70s for lakeside locations. An isolated shower or storm is possible for Saturday evening, otherwise expect an evening in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

highs-tomorrow-adi-9.png
CBS 2

Mostly sunny and breezy for Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. Even warmer for Memorial Day Monday with highs in the low 90s. Low 90s continue Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity levels will increase this holiday weekend through Tuesday, thanks to a breezy south wind.

3-day-weekend-forecast-left-5.png
CBS 2

Thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday evening through Wednesday, as a front moves into the area. A few storms could be strong.

muggy-meter.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Clearing skies this evening, then patchy areas of fog overnight. Low 50°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 77°, but low 70s near the lakeshore.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86°

7-day-9.png
CBS 2
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 27, 2022 / 5:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.