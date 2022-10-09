Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies, warmup continue

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies continue for the Chicago area as a slow warmup continues. 

Sunday night will bring more clear skies and a low temperature of 46 degrees. 

Monday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 68 degrees. 

Expect sunshine through late Tuesday as temperatures warm back into the 70s. Rain will return late Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a cooldown. 

First published on October 9, 2022 / 4:21 PM

