Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies but rain returns soon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will be mostly clear for the Chicago area Tuesday evening, but rain is on the way again.

Clouds will increase after midnight, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s overnight Tuesday.

Showers will increase during the morning Wednesday, and then showers are likely area wide for midday. Some heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible. Rainfall amounts may exceed an inch in some spots. Highs will be cool in the low to mid 60s. Late afternoon clearing is expected.

Expect partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures for Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Scattered shower chances return on Friday with cool highs in the 60s.

Conditions will be mainly dry this weekend with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 58°

WEDNESDAY: A 100% chance of rain from mid-morning to the early afternoon. High 65°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, dry and warmer. High 77°