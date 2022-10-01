Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies and pleasant temperatures ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all clear skies and pleasant temperatures for early October in the Chicago area.
Saturday night brings clear skies and a low temperature of 52 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a highs reaching 67 degrees.
Expect sunshine through Wednesday. Temperatures will being to bounce around a bit Wednesday through Friday. 4
