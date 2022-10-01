Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies and pleasant temperatures ahead

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all clear skies and pleasant temperatures for early October in the Chicago area. 

Saturday night brings clear skies and a low temperature of 52 degrees. 

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a highs reaching 67 degrees. 

Expect sunshine through Wednesday. Temperatures will being to bounce around a bit Wednesday through Friday. 4

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 4:45 PM

