Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly and foggy

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some precipitation
Chicago First Alert Weather: Some precipitation 02:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy and chilly once again tonight with lows in the low 30s. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon says patchy fog will be likely overnight. Some dense pockets of fog will be possible, but mainly for the northwestern suburbs.

tue-am-fog.png
CBS

Mostly cloudy and cool for Thursday. Highs in the low 40s. Mainly dry conditions until Thursday night.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

An area of low pressure will allow for widespread rain for Friday. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s, with a breezy northeast wind.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

A shower chance for Saturday, otherwise highs remain in the low 40s. Low 40s for highs continue for Sunday and Monday, with increasing rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday.

fri-am.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Cloudy with areas of fog. Some of the fog could be dense. Low 32°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. High 42°

FRIDAY: A rain and snow mix is likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. High 41°

3-day-large.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 4:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.