Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly and foggy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy and chilly once again tonight with lows in the low 30s.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon says patchy fog will be likely overnight. Some dense pockets of fog will be possible, but mainly for the northwestern suburbs.

CBS

Mostly cloudy and cool for Thursday. Highs in the low 40s. Mainly dry conditions until Thursday night.

CBS

An area of low pressure will allow for widespread rain for Friday. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s, with a breezy northeast wind.

CBS

A shower chance for Saturday, otherwise highs remain in the low 40s. Low 40s for highs continue for Sunday and Monday, with increasing rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday.

CBS

TONIGHT: Cloudy with areas of fog. Some of the fog could be dense. Low 32°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. High 42°

FRIDAY: A rain and snow mix is likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. High 41°

CBS