Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures struggled today with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s so far. Normal high is 73 degrees. Clouds keep increasing from the west as our next system gets closer. Scattered showers are expected overnight, especially midnight-3am.

CBS

CBS

Saturday will feature a milder, southwest wind flow bringing temperatures into the 70s.

Cold front brings breezy & cooler conditions Sunday with a 30% chance for showers.

CBS

TONIGHT: PASSING SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 55.

SATURDAY: MIXED SKIES. MILD. HIGH 73.

SATURDAY NIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 59.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 68. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS TO 30 MPH.

CBS