Chicago First Alert Weather: Bitterly cold Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold pattern gets even colder Wednesday for the Chicago area. A major winter system may impact our forecast Thursday and Friday, leading into a bitterly cold Christmas.

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 13 degrees.

Low temperatures for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 CBS

Expect flurries Monday and a high temperature of 29 degrees.

Cold continues with flurries through Wednesday, then temperatures begin dropping Wednesday.

Christmas weekend forecast CBS

Forecast:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 13

MONDAY: Flurries. High: 29

EXTENDED: Cold with flurries. Temperatures drop starting Wednesday.

7-day forecast for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 CBS