Chicago First Alert Weather: Bitterly cold Christmas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold pattern gets even colder Wednesday for the Chicago area. A major winter system may impact our forecast Thursday and Friday, leading into a bitterly cold Christmas.
Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 13 degrees.
Expect flurries Monday and a high temperature of 29 degrees.
Cold continues with flurries through Wednesday, then temperatures begin dropping Wednesday.
Forecast:
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 13
MONDAY: Flurries. High: 29
EXTENDED: Cold with flurries. Temperatures drop starting Wednesday.
