Chicago First Alert Weather: Bitterly cold Christmas

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold pattern gets even colder Wednesday for the Chicago area. A major winter system may impact our forecast Thursday and Friday, leading into a bitterly cold Christmas.

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 13 degrees. 

Expect flurries Monday and a high temperature of 29 degrees. 

Cold continues with flurries through Wednesday, then temperatures begin dropping Wednesday. 

Forecast: 

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 13
MONDAY: Flurries. High: 29
EXTENDED: Cold with flurries. Temperatures drop starting Wednesday. 

First published on December 18, 2022 / 5:03 PM

