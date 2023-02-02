Chicago First Alert Weather: Bitterly cold

First Alert Weather: A day of cold before warmer temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunshine and southwest winds have allowed temperatures to rise above the freezing mark on Thursday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an Arctic blast is on the way. As the front passes late Thursday afternoon, winds become northwesterly and open the door for the Arctic air mass to intrude.

Dangerous wind chills of -20 to -25 are likely into the morning hours on Friday. Temps struggle tomorrow with a high of only 10 above... but it'll never feel like 10 degrees.

Wind chills all day will be hovering around zero. This Arctic air mass only stays with us for one day.

The weekend features a milder southwesterly flow with temperatures running above average.

In fact, much of next week will be in the 40s. Normal high is 32 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low -2. Wind chills to -25. North/northwest wind 15-20 and gusty.

FRIDAY: Bitter Cold. High 10.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 35.

SUNDAY: Turning Cloudy. High around 40.

