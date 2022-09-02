Chicago First Alert Weather: Beach hazard this weekend, possible storms Saturday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Beach Hazard is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

CBS 2

Waves of 5 to 6 feet are possible, rip current risk will be elevated, and swimming conditions will be dangerous.

CBS 2

Lows Friday night will be warm in the city – around 70 degrees at sunrise on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s, with a chance for storms in the afternoon.

CBS 2

Storm chances decrease around 8 p.m.

CBS 2

CBS 2

Look for cooling temperatures late in the day, with temps in the 70s by early evening.

CBS 2

An isolated shower is possible Sunday morning, then expect a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s.

Highs will be near 80 degrees for Labor Day Monday under a partly cloudy sky.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low 69°

SATURDAY: A 30% chance for storms in the afternoon. Turning breezy and cooler late in the day. High 84°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain in the morning. High 78°