Chicago First Alert Weather: Beach hazard this weekend, possible storms Saturday afternoon

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Beach Hazard is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

CBS 2

Waves of 5 to 6 feet are possible, rip current risk will be elevated, and swimming conditions will be dangerous.

CBS 2

Lows Friday night will be warm in the city – around 70 degrees at sunrise on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s, with a chance for storms in the afternoon. 

CBS 2

Storm chances decrease around 8 p.m.

CBS 2
CBS 2

Look for cooling temperatures late in the day, with temps in the 70s by early evening.

CBS 2

An isolated shower is possible Sunday morning, then expect a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s.

Highs will be near 80 degrees for Labor Day Monday under a partly cloudy sky.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low 69°

SATURDAY: A 30% chance for storms in the afternoon. Turning breezy and cooler late in the day. High 84°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain in the morning. High 78°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 3:58 PM

