Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms for the afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon with highs near 90 degrees.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, storm chances decrease during the early evening hours.

Mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Another round of showers are expected for Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Mainly dry for Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Clearing skies for Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Low 80s for Sunday and mostly sunny.

Near 80 degrees on Monday, then 70s for the middle of next week.

THIS AFTERNOON: A few showers and thunderstorms. High 89°

TONIGHT: An evening shower or storm, then mostly clear and dry overnight. Low 66°

THURSDAY: A few showers in the afternoon. An isolated storm is possible. High 88°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88°

