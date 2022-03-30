Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: A warm, yet wet & windy Wednesday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A one-day warmup comes along with rain and thunderstorms. Turning colder again for week's end.

Mild morning across Chicago with scattered showers for the commute. Rain ramps up for the second half of the day as temps climb into the 60s. Blustery and colder by night as rain tapers off.

Chilly breezes and gloomy Thursday with scattered showers or flurries. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

The sun comes out by Friday as temps reach the middle/upper 40s.

Light rain possible again by Saturday but dry Sunday.  

TODAY: Warm and windy. Rain & thunder likely High: 65

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Rain ending Low: 38

TOMORROW: Colder with showers or flurries High: 40

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

