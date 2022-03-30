Chicago First Alert Weather: A warm, yet wet & windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A one-day warmup comes along with rain and thunderstorms. Turning colder again for week's end.

Mild morning across Chicago with scattered showers for the commute. Rain ramps up for the second half of the day as temps climb into the 60s. Blustery and colder by night as rain tapers off.

Chilly breezes and gloomy Thursday with scattered showers or flurries. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

The sun comes out by Friday as temps reach the middle/upper 40s.

Light rain possible again by Saturday but dry Sunday.

TODAY: Warm and windy. Rain & thunder likely High: 65

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Rain ending Low: 38

TOMORROW: Colder with showers or flurries High: 40

