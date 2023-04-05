Chicago firefighter who died battling high rise fire was outdoorsman, Navy veteran

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago firefighter who died while battling a high rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood on Wednesday had a passion for his family, the outdoors and serving others.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported on the life of the late Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, who dedicated the past 26 years of his life to the Chicago Fire Department.

The veteran fire lieutenant collapsed inside the 11th floor stairwell of the building.

"Pray for the families," said Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. "Pray for the firefighters and paramedics because they worked on their own co-workers. They are devastated. My command staff is devastated."

Nance-Holt said of Tchoryk, "he was an active outdoorsman. He was a motorcyclist. He was a Navy veteran. He served in Desert Storm."

That commitment to serving others would be passed down to Tchoryk's son Dylan, who recently graduated from the Chicago Police Academy. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was at the graduation ceremony and spoke about Tchoryk's extended family.

"As you might imagine, they are in shock and the grief is setting in. It's almost unimaginable," Lightfoot said. "Recently, I met his son at a recent police department graduation as he walked across the stage."

The mayor added, "Fireman, like police officers, run towards danger, when the rest of us run in the other direction. We can never forget that and we shouldn't forget the sacrifice that they make, every single day."

Three other firefighters were transported to the hospital in fair to serious condition. One firefighter in serious condition was taken to Lutheran General so he could be treated using a hyperbaric chamber because of the severity of his injuries.

Two civilians were also transported to a hospital in good condition.

CBS 2 was told Tchoryk's son was on duty at the White Sox game on Wednesday. He was met by members of the fire department who had to share the tragic news and picked him up to take him to the hospital where his father was taken.