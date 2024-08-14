Chicago Fire, Xherdan Shaqiri agree to terminate his contract

The Chicago Fire and Xherdan Shaqiri mutually agreed to terminate the midfielder's contract, the club announced Wednesday.

The club said in a statement the move to part ways was "in the best interest of all parties."

"We thank him for his contributions to the Club and wish him success in the next chapter of his career," said Georg Heitz, the club's sporting director.

Shaqiri, 32, originally joined the Fire as a designated player back in 2022 via transfer from Olympique Lyonnais in France. The Swiss international player appeared in 75 matches for the Fire across all competitions. He scored 16 goals and recorded 20 assists.

"I believe this is the right time for me to explore new opportunities in my career," said Shaqiri. "I want to thank the Club and the fans for their support during my time in Chicago. I wish the Fire nothing but success moving forward."

The Fire will resume MLS regular season play on Aug. 24 on the road against New York City F.C.