Chicago puts the finishing touches on the United Center for the DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the RNC officially wrapped, all eyes turn to their Democratic counterpart in Chicago with the DNC now just 30 days away, and organizers showed their progress in transforming the United Center.

"Everybody is riding past, looking. Some people let down their window and say what is going on in there? What are you guys building? There's a lot of interest," said Glenn Charles, Jr., General Services Contractor and President/CEO of Show Strategy, Inc.

There has been much interest and work in building out center stage for this year's DNC, with a national spotlight on Chicago.

"Thirty days in and 30 days out," Charles said.

This is the halfway point for the roughly 200 workers on site every day working on the setup.

"I am a Chicago boy through and through. Born and raised in Englewood. To be able to have this opportunity is big for me, as big for my family, it's big for my employees," Charles said.

General contractor Glenn Charles and his crews have been on-site since June 24, building things like this media tent, bigger than a football field. However, they had a setback earlier this week.

"The storm caused some major damage to some of the structures that we built, so for the last few days, we have been repairing and re-covering and assessing damage," Charles said.

From here, the progress may be a little less visible. By the end of the week, they hope to have all of the exterior projects completed, meaning the rest of the work will occur behind closed doors in the United Center.

But it comes at a time when the party and the convention's schedule may not be as United as the name on the front of the building.

Headed into a convention that may not be textbook, this contractor says -- there are no change orders.

"We all are watching just to see what is happening. But I am confident in the security we have on-site, and I am confident in the work that we are doing to make sure that it is a flawless event, a convention for Chicago," said Iman D. Strong, Vice President of Activations and Experiences at Show Strategy, Inc.

As they look at their plans, they see that the anticipated event will have another 30 days of buildup.

"This is a moment in history, right? And all of us are part of that," Charles said.