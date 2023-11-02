Family with Chicago ties flees Gaza, arrives safely in Egypt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family with Chicago ties trapped in Gaza is finally out.

They crossed the border into Egypt on Thursday.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has a good news update on the story CBS 2 reported on Wednesday.

John Rauschenberger spent decades of his life in Chicago. His daughter Emilee and her family were in the Middle East when the war began last month.

On Thursday, he finally received the call that allowed him to breathe a huge sigh of relief. Le Mignot spoke to Rauschenberger via Zoom a short time after he got that call.

"Ecstatic. Absolutely ecstatic. It's been three-plus weeks. They've been under more and more bombings with scarcity of food and drinking water. My daughter and her husband and five wonderful grandkids," Rauschenberger said.

His daughter Emilee, her husband Mohammed, and their five children live in the United Kingdom. They had been visiting Mohammed's family in Gaza when the war began in the region.

Every day for the past several weeks, Emilee went to the crossing between Gaza and Egypt, trying to leave Gaza.

Thursday was the day the entire family made it onto a bus to a hotel in Cairo.

"She said 'Dad, it's me, Emilee. Just exited the Egyptian Customs House at the border here, and we're getting on a bus and they're taking us right to Cairo.' I said all seven of you got out? She said, 'Yes Dad.'"

Word of Emilee and dozens of others getting out of Gaza spread quickly to the White House.

"Good news. We have, we got out today 74 American folks that are dual citizens. They're coming home," said President Joe Biden.

What will Rauschenberger do when he sees his grandchildren?

"Give them a 20-minute hug," he said. "You almost can't explain the emotions. It's almost like the 1985 Chicago Bears winning the Super Bowl. But this is better."

Rauschenberger plans to fly to the United Kingdom to be reunited with his family. His grandchildren can expect three suitcases full of early Christmas gifts.

Each gift was on a wish list shared with him by his grandkids.