Elgin family in Gaza could head to Egypt on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Wednesday, for the first time, hundreds of foreigners stuck in Gaza for weeks, were allowed to cross into Egypt.

Including some Americans.

Now, a father and longtime Chicagoan with family in Elgin has learned his daughter and her family could be leaving Gaza as soon as Thursday.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has more on how John Rauschenberger learned his daughter's ordeal could soon be coming to an end.

He received a text message from the U.S. Embassy saying Americans in Gaza will be contacted in groups, to learn when they can leave.

The news has John Rauschenberger filled with anticipation and joy.

"We've always been upbeat, but the odds start working against you, the longer that you're there. We're just absolutely delighted."

John Rauschenberger spoke to CBS 2 from Florida. His daughter Emilee's time in war-torn Gaza, is entering a fourth week.

Emilee, born and raised in Bloomington, Illinois, had been visiting Gaza with her Palestinian-born husband Mohammed and their five children.

"He took 10 years to become a UK citizen, so he would go back every two, three years to visit family. And his ailing mother is 87, and they thought 'you know, now is the time to go see her. One more time,'" Rauschenberger said.

Emilee, her husband, and their children call the United Kingdom home. Both are professors in the UK. They had no idea they would be stuck in Gaza after October 7.

"They can't source water anymore. They've got to try to find a vendor on the street," Rauschenberger said.

Rauschenberger is the brother of former Illinois State Senator Steve Rauschenberger.

While John said he owes a debt of gratitude to lawmakers he has connected with, he said his son Joe has been at the forefront, getting his sister home, and sending out hundreds of emails asking for help. Joe works for a high-tech veteran-owned security firm.

"He's been awake, 22, 23 hours a day. He's got four screens in his office. His veteran owners said you do what you got to do. He's found whatever we want. He's got everything that we've needed," Rauschenberger said. "So he's really been the person that's brought the network together, and everybody. So, Emilee better thank her brother Joe."

Rauschenberger hopes Emilee and her family will leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing, into Egypt Thursday.

"We're just praying that all Americans get out and foreign nationals as well as the rescue of the hostages that Hamas is holding. But obviously, we're very focused on my daughter and her family," Rauschenberger said.

Rauschenberger said he'll be on the next plane to the UK when he gets word his daughter, her husband, and their children are on the way.

He told his grandchildren to make a gift list for Christmas. He plans to have three suitcases filled with presents to celebrate Christmas early with them.