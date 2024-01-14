Chicago emergency operation plan in effect until at least Wednesday due to cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The frigid and dangerous weather has led the City of Chicago to activate its emergency operation plan for extreme cold. The plan will be in effect until at least Wednesday.

With wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero, the city is not taking any chances and is urging the public to heed the warnings.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is staying on top of the situation by monitoring conditions with the National Weather Service. OEMC has now opened a number of warming centers across the city. Some will be open to the public 24 hours a day for the next couple of days.

Some of those centers include Chicago Public Libraries locations as well as Chicago Park District facilities.

The city, along with partnering organizations, has spent the last 24 hours making wellness checks on the homeless, including some who live in tents outdoors. Many of those individuals were brought in and shuttled to shelters.

When it comes to the basic warnings officials are urging motorists to take precautions to winterize their vehicles and have necessary supplies on the go in the event that they become trapped in their cars.

For those who work outdoors, they should dress in layers an dmake sure that their head, hands and feet are covered when they are outside. They should also know the signs and care of frostbite and hypothermia. Exposed skin is susceptible to frost bite in less than 30 minutes.

Officials also remind residents to check up on their neighbors and relatives--especially the elderly. Residents who would like to request a well-being check from the city are urged to call 311.