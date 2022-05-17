Chicago early voting supersite for June primary election opens downtown on May 26th

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Voters in Chicago casting ballots for the Illinois primary election set for June can go downtown to the city's supersite starting next Thursday.

According to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, early voting will start Thursday, May 26th at 9:00am at the Chicago Board of Election Supersite at 191 North Clark (Lake and Clark.) The early vote by mail application option for Chicagoans was made available in March.

The May 26th date was pushed back one week from May 19th to, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners "accommodate the recent changes to the ballot, including the removal of the city ward map referendum question, as well as perform all necessary ballot proofing and pre-election testing of voting machines."

The vote by mail ballots set to be sent later this week will be shipped early next week. The supersite will be open from May 26 to June 28 (Election Day) on the following hours:

*Weekdays: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

*Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

*Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

*Election Day: 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (June 28th)

There will also be extended weekday hours for the supersite (9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.) from June 20 to June 24, the week before Election Day.

Early voting throughout Chicago's 50 Wards starts June 13 and goes through June 28th. Click here to see all early voting locations and addresses in Chicago.

Not registered to vote? No problem, because you can do it at any of the sites. That includes new voters and those with address or name changes.

The city said two forms of ID, including one with a current address, are needed to register for the first time or to file a name change or an address update.

Anyone with questions can call 312.269.7900 or email cboe@chicagoelections.gov.

A full list of candidates within the City of Chicago for the June 28th Primary Election is now available - please click... Posted by Chicago Board of Election Commissioners on Thursday, May 12, 2022