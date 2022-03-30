The portal is now open for Chicagoans who want to vote by mail for the June primaries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago voters who want to cast ballots in the June 28 primary election can now apply to vote by mail.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners announced the application portal is now open.

The site can be found at: https://www.chicagoelections.gov/en/vote-by-mail-application.html.

When people apply online, the election board will then send emails notifying them when their application is accepted, when their ballot is mailed, when the election board gets their ballot return envelope and when the ballot was processed and counted.

The Chicago Board of Elections will start mailing ballots in May. Those ballots will come with postage-paid return envelopes.

When voters get their ballots in May, they can return it through standard US Mail. It has to be postmarked on or before Election Day, June 28, 2022. Voters can also turn in the ballot return envelope in a secured drop box at any Chicago Early Voting location before Election Day.

Thanks to a new Illinois law, people can now join a Permanent Vote By Mail roster and have their ballots sent directly to their preferred address ahead of every election. As part of the online application, you'll be asked if you want to join the roster and receive your ballot in the mail for all future elections.

Every registered Chicago voter will soon receive new voter cards in the mail from the Chicago Board of Elections. Click here to learn more about voting by mail.