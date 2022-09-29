Chicago Drives Electric event lets people try out EVs this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend is your chance to try out an electric vehicle before you buy one.

Chicago Drives Electric is running now through October 2nd at Oakbrook Terrace. The free event gives you a chance to drive the latest electric vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

There will also be experts on hand to answer any questions. For many people, it's a great time to get an electric car. The state announced it's getting almost $22 million in federal money to install new charging stations along Illinois expressways.

We are revving up for #ChicagoDrivesElectric next week! We will have many EV experts onsite to answer your questions and provide helpful resources. Reply below with what EV questions and concerns you have and our experts will respond! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7oBHqXnRQR — Chicago Auto Show (@ChiAutoShow) September 23, 2022