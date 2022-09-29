Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Drives Electric event lets people try out EVs this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

This weekend's Chicago Drives Electric event lets people try out electric vehicles
This weekend's Chicago Drives Electric event lets people try out electric vehicles 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend is your chance to try out an electric vehicle before you buy one. 

Chicago Drives Electric is running now through October 2nd at Oakbrook Terrace. The free event gives you a chance to drive the latest electric vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

There will also be experts on hand to answer any questions. For many people, it's a great time to get an electric car. The state announced it's getting almost $22 million in federal money to install new charging stations along Illinois expressways. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 4:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.