Feds OK Illinois' proposed map of public electric vehicle charging stations

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The state of Illinois got the greenlight to move forward with its electric vehicle charging plan.

Part of the new federal infrastructure law provides funding to make it more convenient to charge electric vehicles.

The state submitted a proposed map of charging stations.

Now that the map was approved, the state is getting nearly $54 million to build and enhance its network of public charging stations near interstates.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 6:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

