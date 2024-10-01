Chicago Drives Electric event coming to Chicago area this week

CHICAGO (CBS) — The third annual Chicago Drives Electric event is coming to the Chicago area this week ahead of the 2025 Auto Show.

From October 3 through 6, get an inside look at the latest all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles in Oakbrook Terrace. The event will take place at the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, located at 18W200 Butterfield Rd.

Tickets are $5 and include a $5 discount for the 2025 Chicago Auto Show. Anyone looking to test drive vehicles must register in advance.

Chicago Automobile Trade Association President Jennifer Morand said experts will attend the event to answer questions on price, vehicle infrastructure and EV ownership.

"The event offers something for everybody, whether or not you have a EV vehicle at home already," Morand said.