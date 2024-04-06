Driver in custody after striking two pedestrians in Chicago

Driver in custody after striking two pedestrians in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Chicago's Near North neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near North Wells Street and West Chicago Avenue.

Police say a 55-year-old woman lost control of her car, causing her to hit one woman on the sidewalk and a man outside a gas station.

The woman, 29, was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The 58-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital and was also listed in good condition. Both victims are expected to recover.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition and was treated and released.

She was in custody Saturday night.

Citations are pending.