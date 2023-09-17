Streets closed in downtown Chicago in preparation for Mexican Independence Day celebrations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Much of Chicago's Central Business District is now closed to incoming traffic as the city prepares for possible large celebrations for Mexican Independence Day.

Streets are closed to incoming traffic from Division to 18th Street and from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Halsted Street "for safety reasons due to large caravans," according to a release from the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications Saturday evening.

Streets will be closed intermittently throughout the night, but residents who live or work in the area and all critical care workers will be allowed access at one of the below access points, OEMC said.

ACCESS POINTS

· Halsted/Division

· Halsted/Chicago

· Halsted/Washington

· Halsted/Madison

· Halsted/Jackson

· Division/LaSalle

· Roosevelt/Union

· 18th/State

· 18th/Michigan

· 18th/Indiana

Bus service is also affected. No buses are running between Halsted and the lakefront or from Chicago Avenue to Cermak, and they may experience major delays from congestion as routes approach the the area and return back in the other direction.

CTA officials said riders should consider using "L" service as an alternative and allow extra travel time.

Streets in the area were also closed Friday night.