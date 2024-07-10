Chicago welcomes DNC with thousands of volunteers

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's been 28 years since the Democrats renominated President Bill Clinton at the United Center, and in about a month, Chicago is set to once again host the Democratic National Convention with an estimated 12,000 volunteers.

"It's like the Superbowl. Actually, it's like the Olympics because it only happens every four years."

Nicole Robinson was a volunteer during the 1996 Democratic National Convention.

"Not many people are able to get in the room. It's a very small population of people who get to witness kind of a history-making moment," Robinson said.

Now, she's the CEO of the Young Women's Christian Association Metropolitan Chicago. She credits her time volunteering at the DNC in 96 for getting her to where she is now.

"Being a part of the convention reinforced my understanding of why public policy is important. Why that laws that are made can help families thrive or it can make it harder for them," Robinson said.

The DNC announced more than 12,000 people have applied to volunteer for the convention. Among their duties: To greet, transport, and direct guests and assist at events.

"We'll be having people help out with transportation. Driving minivans or golf carts inside of the tubing used at McCormick Place or United Center. We're going to have a huge contingency at the airports welcoming delegates and visitors as they come into O'Hare and Midway," said Mo Green, Civic and Community Engagement Senior Director.

The Chicago 2024 Host Committee said even though they've reached their goal of recruiting 12,000 volunteers, they're still looking for more.

"Life happens. So even though we've reached this 12,000 number, flake rate is a very well reality. So we want to encourage everyone to continue to apply if you're interested in volunteering," Green said.

About 1,400 volunteers came through the committee's Neighborhood Ambassadors program. Nearly 75% of the applicants are from Illinois. The other 25%...

"A good amount is from D.C. and frankly from all over the country," Green said.

Anyone still interested in volunteering can apply at the Chicago DNC website.