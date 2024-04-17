Democratic National Convention security plan could affect Chicago residents near United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) – In four months, Chicago will play host to the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Such a big event means the city will implement security rules that will affect residents and businesses in the area close to the DNC venue at the United Center. The so-called "buffer zone" will include a ban on seemingly innocent activities like dog walking.

The buffer zone will be in place for nine days and it just so happens that stretch will include two Sundays, meaning services at eight nearby churches in the lockdown area could be affected.

The Secret Service will operate vehicle checkpoints and put up a gate at the United Center. The likely boundaries of the buffer zone are Maypole Avenue to the north, Jackson to the south, Leavitt to the west, and Ashland to the east.

Restrictions in the secure area include no guns, no fireworks, and no matches. The city also said bicycles and dogs won't be allowed.

A Chicago police official said that policy is meant to protect residents from getting caught up in whatever demonstration activities will inevitably happen within the buffer zone.

CBS 2 asked people who work and live in the area what they think about the rules.

"So you think they're not even gonna let me use this field right here?" said Jawaan Jackson, a dog owner. "Alright, then it could be a slight inconvenience then if that's the case, for sure."

Barbershop owner Manny Koop added locals are "probably going to be the safest people in Chicago that week, so no, I'm cool."

DNC activities are also scheduled for McCormick Place, so a second city buffer zone will be established there. The anticipated boundaries are Cullerton Avenue to the north, 26th Street to the south, State to the west and just before DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the east.

The Chicago City Council approved an ordinance on Wednesday that allows Chicago police to create the security boundaries. The Secret Service said in a statement:

"The 2024 Democratic National Convention security plan is still being developed. The U.S. Secret Service, along with our local and federal partners, earlier this month went door-to-door contacting residents and businesses around the United Center and McCormick Place to gather community feedback that can be incorporated into the plan. A list of prohibited items has not been finalized. Specific maps that will include street closures, and parking restrictions are still evolving and will be released closer to the convention."