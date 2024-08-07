DNC festivities, security might post challenges for Chicago businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) – With just under two weeks until the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, employers around the city have been considering how the event will affect their workflow.

Most told CBS News Chicago that they'll be keeping the status quo later this month from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22. City leaders want the city to be full to reap the full economic impact of a national event like the DNC.

Still, employers are weighing a lot of unknowns to make the best call to keep their businesses running smoothly.

Last month in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention, about 3,000 people protested. But later this month in Chicago, officials are estimating that about seven times that number will be taking to the streets. But that's just a guess.

The protests are expected to concentrate closer to the United Center, where the main festivities will take place.

Just two blocks south of the United Center at Malcolm X College, there will be temporary changes for in-person class registration, according to David Sanders, the college's president.

The city's Office of Emergency Management said, "All buildings will be closed to visitors."

Two blocks farther south at Rush Hospital, employees who can work from home are being encouraged to do so that week. Staff were being trained on mass casualty drills as some appointments were rescheduled to ease congestion.

About a mile-and-a-half west in Fulton Market at John Deere's corporate office, about 200 employees were advised to work remotely during the DNC. Accenture office workers were similarly advised just west of the Loop.

"We don't recommend that employers encourage their employees to stay home," said Kiana Distasi, of the Chicago Loop Alliance.

Distasi said none of the alliance's 300 members are moving to the work-from-home model that week.

"It's very common in the runup to major events for folks to have some sort of anxiety of what's about to happen," said Distasi.

She said NASCAR created anxiety, but the city liked it enough to bring the event back.

Protest-heavy events like the 2012 NATO summit proved Chicago can handle friction in a way that doesn't require employers to change how they do business. As the city prepares for its close-up, Distasi's members are looking at the DNC as an opportunity, not theater.

"Folks are really planning on going about business as normal," she said.

Similar security considerations might be made at the McCormick Place, which will also host DNC events.