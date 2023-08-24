Chicago area copes with record heat and humidity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The intense heat kept many people indoors on Wednesday, and might have started a fire in the north suburbs.

Chicago broke a temperature record at O'Hare Airport, where the mercury hit 98°, the hottest on record for Aug. 23, topping the old record of 97° set in 1947. The heat index topped out at 116°, tied for the second highest on record for the city, a mark not seen since 1995.

While crowds seemed lighter at beaches and other popular spots around the city, others took advantage of the dwindling amount warm weather that remains before summer comes to an end.

Sparks flew from power lines in Skokie, leaving some without power and air conditioning for hours. The heat kept Skokie emergency crews busy.

"There's been some other heat-related emergencies that have taken place through the town. Most of them EMS-related for overheated individuals," said Skokie Fire Department Battalion Chief Gabe Millard.

"Catching rays, fresh air, and some waves" was the simple formula that got Mark Francis through this heat wave at 31st Street Beach on the South Side of Chicago.

"I work in a warehouse. It was 120 degrees," he said. "This is a relief, and the water is beautiful."

Jillian Henry brought along snacks, water, and a blanket to hang out at the beach.

"You can't complain, because the winter will be here soon," Henry said.

Ice cold snow cones made Nadine Woods popular at 31st Street beach.

"Since it was so hot, I decided to bring my grandkids and come to the beach," she said.

The heat proved to be a challenge for Chicago firefighters, who sent additional firefighters to respond to fires, like one in Chinatown early Wednesday morning

"Due to the heat, we wanted to have rehab set up, which means guys are rehydrating and getting a break because of the heat," said Chicago Fire Department District Chief Michael Spencer.

CFD officials said they also had additional ambulances on the street to respond to heat-related 911 calls

And, as Chicago Public Schools returned to classes this week, district leaders said every classroom was equipped with a working air conditioning unit even before the heat wave arrived.

An email to parents said air conditioning went out in two classrooms in the annex building at George Washington Elementary School; concern for parents like Marice Pedraza, who has been advocating for greener schools.

"That can't make for a good learning environment," Pedraza said.

Several area hospitals said, so far, they have not treated people for heat-related illnesses, but that could change. Doctors said, with another hot day on the way, the cumulative effect of the heat could lead to more people visiting the emergency room.