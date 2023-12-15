Watch CBS News
Suspect robs, assaults victims at knifepoint on Chicago's Near South Side before fatal crash

By Alex Ortiz

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect went on a spree of armed robbery, sexual assault, and kidnapping on Chicago's Near South Side before dying in a car crash early Friday morning.

The unidentified male suspect entered a residential building in the 1500 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and approached a 48-year-old woman. Police said the suspect pulled a knife, battered, and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect then encountered two 27-year-old women, forced all three victims into a residence, and robbed them at knifepoint.

A fourth victim, a 27-year-old man, entered the residence and was also held at knifepoint and robbed. The 48-year-old woman fled the residence and was later taken to Rush Hospital in fair condition.

The suspect then forced the remaining three victims into one of the women's cars and went to a restaurant in the 700 block of West 31st Street. The suspect forced the male victim into the business and took money from the register. As he was robbing the restaurant, the suspect also cut a fifth victim, a 36-year-old man, on his left shoulder. The fifth victim refused medical attention, police said.

The suspect then returned to the car with the two women inside. The 27-year-old man stayed at the restaurant and did not report any injuries.

As the suspect was fleeing, he struck a marked Chicago police car but continued to flee. Minutes later, the suspect crashed in the 3000 block of South Pitney Court, causing the car to flip over. He was ejected from the car and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The two 27-year-old women both had unspecified injuries during the crash and were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police are investigating the crimes.

