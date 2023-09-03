Watch CBS News
1 man dead following crash, shooting in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead following a crash that led to a shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, around 4:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Madison, a 30-year-old man was in a vehicle when he struck an unkown male. 

That male then got out a gun and shot the driver of the vehicle multiple times. 

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

No one is in custody as area detectives are investigating. 

